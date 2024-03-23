With 2,554,183 cars delivered, 2023 was a record-breaking year for the BMW Group. The core BMW brand shipped 2,252,793 vehicles – up by 7.2% – to reach an unprecedented level of deliveries. For 2024, the automotive conglomerate projects demand will grow further. Not just for the main BMW marque but also for MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Speaking with Bloomberg Television, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse declared demand is likely to grow in 2024 in North America, China, and Europe. High-end EVs are estimated to fuel the rise in sales, so think of models such as the i7 fullsize luxury sedan and the iX large SUV. The Munich automaker recently added an i5 sedan, complete with a more practical wagon version.

The firm’s head honcho mentioned BMW is “quite optimistic, especially about fully electric vehicles in the upper premium segment.” Pure EVs now represent nearly 15% of total sales for the BMW Group but the goal is to hit 50% by the end of the decade. The jump is expected to come from the new wave of EVs on the Neue Klasse platform, with six models going on sale by 2028.

By the end of 2024, the BMW Group will have over 15 EVs across its lineup. Meanwhile, it’s about to sell its one-millionth electric car, having recently reached another milestone by delivering two million electrified cars (PHEV+EV) earlier this year. One key zero-emission model coming this year will be the MINI Aceman, an electric-only crossover scheduled for a world premiere next month.

While BMW will keep investing in gasoline and diesel cars to sell ICEs well into the 2030s, there are different plans for Rolls-Royce and MINI. The former will go exclusively electric within the next six years while the latter will follow early next decade. The BMW Group has more than three car brands in its portfolio considering ALPINA joined the family in 2022. The Buchloe-based brand is likely to focus on ICE cars for the time being since customers have said they’re not interested in EVs.

Source: Automotive News Europe