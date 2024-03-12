BMW wants €3,750 for this Frozen Deep Gray paint if you’re buying an i5 M60 from Germany while customers from the United States pay $3,600. It’s a matte color from the Individual catalog tailored to the eighth generation of the 5 Series Sedan. This spicy-but-silent M Performance version is a temporary range topper considering the hotly anticipated M5 arrives later this year.

The current crown jewel of the G60 lineup has touched down in Hungary where one of the BMW dealers is displaying this sinister i5 M60 on the showroom floor. The special color is complemented by an assortment of glossy black accents, carbon side mirrors, and Shadowline headlights with a dark tint. Just like the swanky color, the stately two-tone wheels measuring 21 inches are also taken from the Individual catalog where they’re labeled as the “954i” set – the largest available for the new 5er.

There’s more of that carbon fiber on the inside where this i5 M60 boasts an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system and a crystal-like finish for the iDrive controller and gear selector. The upholstery is not necessarily our cup of tea since we’d go with something other than this Extended Merino Leather in Silverstone II / Atlas Grey but to each his own. This walkaround video is a striking reminder of how much the 5 Series has changed, especially on the inside.

You’re not stuck with the sedan if you want the i5 M60 since BMW will also sell a Touring version in Europe and other markets, although sadly not in the United States. Seeing the glass half full, we have it on good authority that performance wagon enthusiasts in America are finally getting an M5 Touring with the upcoming G99.

Another sporty version of the 5 Series could look a lot like this if the long-rumored M560e is coming out in mid-2024. If our sources are accurate, expect to see an M Performance plug-in hybrid with an inline-six gasoline engine, an electric motor, and xDrive. It too would have those M-specific mirror caps and the letter “M” on the kidney grille, despite not being the real M5. Perhaps the M560e, which would rival the newly released Mercedes-AMG E53, will have the quad exhaust design of the M760e although that remains to be seen.

Source: Joyride / YouTube