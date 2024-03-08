It’s difficult to keep track of all special editions launched by BMW for its M cars since there have been so many of them for global and regional markets. One limited-run variant we honestly forget about was the M3 Edition sold during the E92 era. It was launched in July 2009 and produced for only six months. This right-hand-drive example has now come up for sale, and it’s barely been driven all this time.

Painted in Monte Carlo Blue, the M3 Edition is up for grabs in the UK with just 2,680 miles (4,313 kilometers) on the clock. Although a six-speed manual transmission was offered back in the day, this one has the dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox. Compared to a regular E92 M3, these cars sat 0.4 inches (10 millimeters) closer to the road courtesy of a stiffer suspension setup. In addition, a carbon fiber roof was fitted as standard equipment.

This high-performance coupe is a one-owner car now looking for a new home, and ideally, it’s going to be driven. It looks as good as it did when it rolled off the assembly line some 15 years ago. It’s been well taken care of over the years, and since it has exceptionally low mileage, you’ll likely have a hard time finding any defects.

It’s a real shame the car has sat in a garage for the better part of its life, without the owner enjoying that V8 engine codenamed “S65.” Even the tires are the original ones, so whoever buys this M3 Edition, the first order of business should be to get a fresh set of rubber. The glossy black accents on the outside are complemented by a predominantly black cabin with a few hints of blue.

James Glen has the M3 Edition up for grabs and is asking £49,985, which works out to about $64,200 or €58,700 at current exchange rates. It’s not a bad deal considering you’re getting what surely is one of the lowest-mileage E92 M3s out there in impeccable condition.

As a final note, BMW also sold these cars in Dakar Yellow, Alpine White, and Black. Regardless of exterior color, all cars got 19-inch forged wheels in either this black or the classic silver.

Source: James Glen