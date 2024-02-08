Earlier this week, BMW UK introduced the 2024 5 Series Touring strictly with plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, forgoing any models powered solely by a combustion engine. The G61 isn’t the only new model to be sold there with a simplified lineup as the M4 LCI portfolio has also been streamlined. Indeed, going forward, customers won’t be able to get a rear-wheel-drive variant of the sports coupe.

The revised G82 is now a strictly xDrive affair, therefore echoing the G83 M4 Convertible that BMW sells globally only with an all-paw setup. It’s worth noting that BMW UK decided against selling the base M4 from day one, meaning enthusiasts haven’t been able to order the car in non-Competition guise. It also means an M4 with the six-speed manual gearbox was and remains a forbidden fruit there, just like the M3.

The switch to an xDrive-only setup isn’t the end of the world considering the AWD system has a selectable pure RWD mode. However, having dropped the RWD variant, the UK-spec M4 Coupe is now more expensive, starting at £87,375. The pre-LCI M4 with rear-wheel drive retailed from £83,810. An even pricier version is on the way considering the M4 CS will be released in the coming months.

With the Life Cycle Impulse, the M4 Competition xDrive has gained an extra 20 horsepower for a grand total of 523 hp in the UK and worldwide. The limited-run CS special edition is going to have 543 hp, according to recently leaked information sourced from an internal BMW database. In the meantime, the UK configurator for the M4 Competition xDrive is already up and running.

BMW intends to start production of the M4 facelift in March and commence deliveries to customers in the UK in April. First seen a couple of years ago on the M4 CSL, the laser taillights are an option and can be ordered only with the adaptive matrix LED headlights.

Source: BMW UK