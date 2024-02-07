In typical BMW fashion, the luxury automaker is not wasting any time launching the German configurator for a new product it debuted just hours ago. The i5 Touring is already available to customize in Germany for both the eDrive40 and the hot M60. All the official images showed the company’s first electric wagon with M goodies, so naturally, we’ve decided to highlight the basic variant.

Priced from €72,200 in its home market, the most affordable BMW i5 Touring comes painted in Alpine White. Optional metallic colors, including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Oxid Grey, Sapphire Black, and Cape York Green, are available for an extra €1,070. Opting for the eye-catching Individual hue Tanzanite Blue will set you back €2,140, double the cost of other metallic options.

As for the wheels, this 19-inch set (Style 933) is the only one available for “free.” We reckon these are too small now that the 5 Series Touring is such a huge car. We’ll remind you it stretches at 5060 mm long and 1900 mm wide, making it 97 mm longer and 32 mm wider than its G31-generation predecessor. Thankfully, you can go as high as 21 inches, in which case BMW will charge you €2,650 for the two-tone alloys (Style 954) we’ve already seen on the i5 Sedan.

We haven’t added any options inside the cabin where the cheapest electric 5 Series wagon money can buy comes as standard with black Veganza upholstery. Essentially, it’s artificial leather as the latest 5er is BMW’s first car to offer a fully vegan interior. The Veganza upholstery can come in other colors for an additional $750. Alternatively, real leather (Merino) from the Individual catalog is offered for €2,950.

The grey piece of trim used on the dashboard and door cards has a matte Dark Graphite look and is the only no-cost finish. The others can cost as much as €850. As usual, numerous options are available to make this lowly i5 Touring fancier and a lot more expensive. With all the boxes ticked, 21-inch wheels, and a frozen Individual matte paint, the final bill has six figures, at just over €112,500, so roughly €40,000 worth of options.

Mind you, that’s for the eDrive40 considering the flagship M60 can get even pricier since it already starts at €101,500 before options. The fully loaded M Performance model can cost nearly €137,000. We’re fairly certain an M5 Touring (G99) with all the bells and whistles is going to be even more expensive.

Source: BMW Deutschland