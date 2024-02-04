Scott Disick, the reality TV star, recently unveiled his latest automotive treasure: a fully customized BMW M2, a testament to his passion for luxury cars. Disick, who is widely recognized from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” took to Instagram to share the culmination of his childhood dream—albeit with a twist. While he had always envisioned himself behind the wheel of a BMW M3 sports car, Disick found himself captivated by the allure of the M2.

Plenty of Aftermarket Parts

This G87 BMW M2 was heavily tuned though. Firstly, it comes with a wrap in an olive car which accentuates the aggressive lines of the two-door BMW sportscar. This G87 BMW M2 also boasts pre-reg carbon fiber components from ALPHA N Performance that not only enhance its visual appeal but also contribute to its aerodynamic efficiency. The front of the car is accentuated by CSL yellow lights, which not only pay homage to BMW’s racing heritage but also add a distinctive look to the vehicle.

Further amplifying its aggressive stance is a carbon fiber splitter that slices through the air with precision, paired with a carbon fiber diffuser at the rear, optimizing airflow and stability at high speeds. Carbon fiber rear winglets and attachments add to the car’s dynamic silhouette. Completing the exterior modifications are front duct inserts made of 2×2 twill pre-preg carbon fiber enhancing the style and aerodynamics of the car. The exhaust sound of the car was improved by Dinan.

In his heartfelt caption, Disick shared, “Growing up all I wanted was an M3 and never got it so when this M2 came out I knew I could make it look great.” His endeavor to personalize the M2 was not a solitary journey; it involved collaborations with aftermarket specialists, including Velgen Wheels, 2Wrap Worldwide, Suvneer, AST Suspension, Evolve Motor, Dinan Cars, and Alpha N Performance.

There is no word on the power upgrades, but in stock form, the G87 BMW M2 makes 453 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It can send the power to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. It’s unclear which transmission option Disick chose.

