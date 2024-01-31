ROWE Racing is getting ready for a new motorsport season as they gear up to defend their title at the Spa-Francorchamps and aim for victory at the Nürburgring, following a second-place finish in 2023. The team, under the guidance of team manager Hans-Peter Naundorf, will continue their partnership with BMW M Motorsport, showcasing their prowess with two BMW M4 GT3s in the prestigious Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup and on the legendary Nordschleife.

An Exciting Spa Race Ahead

The dynamic trio of Philipp Eng, Marco Wittmann, and Nick Yelloly, who clinched victory at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 2023, are set to reunite in four of the Fanatec GT Endurance Cup races. Despite facing a scheduling conflict that prevents Eng and Yelloly from joining Wittmann at the Monza event in September, the team remains confident, with plans to announce a revised driver lineup for that race later on.

In a parallel lineup, Dan Harper and Max Hesse return to the track for ROWE Racing, with Augusto Farfus joining them as the third driver. Farfus, who previously contributed to the team’s efforts at the Nürburgring and in Macau, is set to bring his experience back to the fold, reuniting with Hesse and Harper in a mentorship role reminiscent of their time together on the BMW Junior Team.

Back On The Green Hell

The 24 Hours at the Nürburgring promises to be a highlight for ROWE Racing, featuring seven BMW M works drivers across two BMW M4 GT3s. This lineup includes notable names such as Sheldon van der Linde, Maxime Martin, Dries Vanthoor, and newcomers Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello, both of whom have impressive track records at the Nordschleife.

Frijns and Marciello are not only celebrated for their previous successes but also for their upcoming contributions to BMW’s World Endurance Championship efforts in the Hypercar class. Alongside their teammates, they aim to recapture the Nürburgring glory last achieved by BMW in 2020.