BMW M Motorsport has set the stage for its return to the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024 with an impressive squad of BMW M works drivers. The Hypercar class will witness the prowess of seasoned drivers as they take the wheel of the powerful BMW M Hybrid V8s, managed by BMW M Team WRT. The already confirmed Dries Vanthoor from Belgium and Sheldon van der Linde from South Africa are joined by an experienced lineup that includes Raffaele Marciello (Switzerland), Marco Wittmann (Germany), Robin Frijns (Netherlands), and René Rast (Germany).

Vanthoor, a proven talent, will be alternating at the wheel of the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 alongside BMW M Motorsport newcomer Marciello and seasoned driver Wittmann. Meanwhile, Van der Linde will share the driving duties in the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 with the accomplished duo of Frijns and Rast. The pairings were officially announced by BMW, solidifying the team’s lineups for the Hypercar class.

The #15 entry sees Marciello and Wittmann joining forces with Vanthoor. Marciello, who recently joined BMW from Mercedes, brings his wealth of experience to the WEC squad. Wittmann, a BMW veteran, makes a transition to a full prototype program after a successful stint in the IMSA SportsCar Championship last year, showcasing his versatility. On the #20 front, Rast and Frijns, both former Audi factory drivers, will team up with the confirmed driver Sheldon van der Linde. The trio brings a combination of experience and speed, having previously raced WRT’s LMP2 machinery in the WEC. Marciello’s move to BMW was a notable development, considering his initial plans to drive Lamborghini’s new SC63 LMDh. However, BMW’s strategic approach over the summer led to the talented Italian joining their ranks.

Rast and Frijns, long-time regulars with WRT, continue their journey with BMW after making the switch in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Their familiarity with WRT’s LMP2 machinery since its arrival in the series in 2021 positions them as strong contenders for BMW’s Hypercar assault.

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): “We compete in the 2024 WEC season with a very strong selection from our high-class works driver squad in the Hypercar class. We have combined driving excellence with experience in the two BMW M Hybrid V8s – on the one hand experience with our LMDh car, on the other hand experience of the race series and Le Mans in particular. Like Sheldon van der Linde, Marco Wittmann has already driven the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the IMSA series. All the other drivers – including our newcomer Raffaele Marciello – have already tested the car and will continue to do so intensively in the coming months.”