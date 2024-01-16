The debut of the 2025 BMW 4 Series is imminent, with production set to commence in March, signaling the approaching press reveal. BMW is currently in the testing phase, and a recent sighting of a test mule in Glendale, California, near Los Angeles, showcased the familiar camouflage. While the glimpse only allows us to see the front-end of the facelifted 4 Series, it unveils some noteworthy details.

The most significant change at the front involves the introduction of new headlights, reminiscent of those found on the BMW i5 and the new 5 Series. For enthusiasts of laser lights on their 4 Series, it’s advisable to place orders now, as the facelifted models might not feature them. However, there are hints that certain 4 Series models might come equipped with laser taillights. The size of the kidney grille remains unchanged, but with a twist: M Performance models like the M440i and i4 M50 will boast a distinct mesh design. Furthermore, the M Sport package is undergoing a subtle redesign to maintain a fresh and enticing aesthetic.

The facelifted 4 Series will also get a large curved display powered by iDrive 8.5. Additionally, the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) will introduce fresh wheel options, updated interior trims, and at least one new paint color: Dragon Fire Red, also called Vegas Red in the United States. No other major changes are expected inside.

The engine selection is undergoing a revamp, with certain markets receiving new TÜ2 engine updates. The flagship model remains the 2024 BMW M440i (available in Coupe, Gran Coupe, and Convertible), boasting approximately 382 horsepower. The 2024 BMW 430i maintains its performance at 255 horsepower. While the U.S. market won’t feature diesel options, European markets will continue to rely on the popular diesel powertrain.

