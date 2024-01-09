The ADAC has completed its analysis of 84 vehicle tests conducted in 2023, revealing some of the top cars in Germany. BMW emerges with double victories. Firstly, the BMW 740d (G70) stands out as the top-performing non-electric vehicle, securing an impressive overall grade of 1.8. Secondly, the BMW iX1 xDrive30 takes the lead among major premium providers for its outstanding price-performance ratio.

The BMW 740d xDrive stands as the sole combustion engine vehicle to crack the top 15 in the ADAC’s 2023 overall ranking. Praised for its exceptional comfort (1.1), efficient in-line six-cylinder engine in the Motor/drive category (1.1), and high safety standards (1.3), the diesel 7 Series earns its accolades. Achieving a remarkable grade of 0.6 in multimedia connectivity, air conditioning, and active safety/assistance systems, the 7 Series surpasses expectations.

Crucially, the 740d exhibits no significant weaknesses in other categories, with interior scoring 1.7, driving characteristics earning a 2.0, and a respectable 2.4 in the environmental/EcoTest area. The only slight setback is the “body/trunk” category, where a grade of 2.7 reflects issues like reduced clarity compared to smaller vehicles, an inflexible interior, and restrictions on roof loads.

3.0 liter diesel mild-hybrid

The six-cylinder engine, supported by a 48-volt electrical system, receives high praise, particularly in the EcoTest, where a fuel consumption rate of 6.0 liters per 100 kilometers and a flawless 1.0 rating in the pollutants section underscore its environmental credentials. Mainly for Europe where diesel engines are still relevant, the 740d xDrive has an inline-six 3.0-liter mill that has been significantly improved compared to its predecessor. The biggest change is represented by the adoption of 48V mild-hybrid tech, which consists of an electric motor built into the eight-speed automatic transmission.

On its own, the diesel is good for 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) at 4,000 rpm and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 rpm. As for the e-motor, it’s capable of delivering a maximum of 18 hp (13 kW) and 200 Nm (147 lb-ft). With the power of the two combined, the new 740d xDrive offers 300 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and a generous peak torque of 670 Newton-meters (494 pound-feet).

Interestingly, the ADAC rates the BMW i7 xDrive60 even higher than the 740d. The electric 7 Series secures an impressive overall grade of 1.8, excelling in comfort (1.1), engine/drive (1.1), and security (1.3). However, the steep base price of 116,000 euros impacts its standing in the car costs section, earning a rating of 5.5 and bringing down the price-performance rating to 3.6.

[Source: BimmerToday]