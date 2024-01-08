After posting record sales in the United States for 2023, BMW is happy to announce deliveries reached an unprecedented level in Portugal as well. The core brand managed to ship 13,963 cars to customers last year, representing an increase of 42% compared to 2022. Once again, the 1 Series was the firm’s most popular car, accounting for 2,093 units.

However, the real star of BMW Portugal’s lineup in 2023 was the i4 as the fully electric 4 Series Gran Coupe amounted to 1,934 sales. The last 12 months have also been great for the M division as sales of the performance division shot up by more than 150% to 201 cars. More than 60% of all BMWs sold last year in Portugal were electrified as 8,435 vehicles came with a charging port. A quarter of all shipments was represented by pure EVs.

MINI had an excellent 2023 as well by selling 2,058 cars, or 9% more than the year before. Deliveries of electrified cars reached a record level of 965 units, with more than half being the plug-in hybrid Countryman with 564 units – MINI’s best-selling car in Portugal.

At BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeled division set a record in the country located on the Iberian Peninsula with 2,448 units.

Combined, the BMW Group sold 18,469 units in Portugal in 2023, up by 32% compared to 2022. The luxury brand’s local branch grew at a higher rate than the average in the automotive sector. Data published by the Automobile Association of Portugal (ACAP) shows that 199,623 passenger cars were sold last year in the country, about 27% more than in the preceding year.

The good news keep on coming for BMW Group Portugal considering aftersales (parts, accessories, lifestyle items) enjoyed a 25% increase at BMW, 11% at MINI, and 5% at BMW Motorrad. BMW Financial Services achieved 5,848 signed contracts, amounting to a total financial portfolio of €596.5 million, or 6% higher than in 2022. Insurance contracts also spiked by 40%.

In related news, BMW overtook Mercedes in Australia for the first time in 11 years last year when one in four cars it sold in the United Kingdom was purely electric.

Source: BMW