Today, BMW of North America released the sales results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year 2023 for both the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. For the BMW brand, U.S. sales reached 107,881 vehicles in Q4 2023, marking a 6% increase from the 101,738 vehicles sold in the same period of 2022. The full-year 2023 saw a 9% growth, with a total of 362,244 vehicles sold compared to 332,388 in 2022, setting a new annual record for BMW sales in the U.S.

In terms of electric vehicles, BMW introduced the first-ever BMW i5 in November, adding to their electric lineup, which includes the BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7, and BMW iX. Q4 2023 witnessed a notable surge, with 14,374 battery electric vehicles sold, a 65.4% increase over the 8,689 sold in Q4 2022. The full year 2023 registered 45,417 electric vehicle sales, constituting 12.5% of the total sales for the year. Additionally, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle sales amounted to 25,318 units in 2023, bringing the total number of electrified vehicles sold to 70,735, representing 19.5% of total sales.

Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America, credited the success of 2023 to the strength, diversity, and quality of their product lineup, coupled with a close collaboration with their national dealer network. Mackensen emphasized their commitment to delivering an exceptional driving experience across all drivetrains, from highly efficient internal combustion vehicles to fully electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, catering to customers in every segment.

MINI Sales Up in 2023

For the MINI brand, U.S. sales in Q4 2023 reached 10,728 vehicles, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the 10,319 vehicles sold in Q4 2022. The full year 2023 witnessed a substantial growth of 13.5%, with total sales reaching 33,497 vehicles, up from 29,504 vehicles sold in 2022.