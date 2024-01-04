It’s safe to say BMW Group Canada had a solid 2023, with deliveries rising by 12.1% to 35,436 units, including MINIs. The core BMW brand saw its sales increase by 11.3% to 31,021 units, driven by strong demand for two models positioned at opposite ends of the lineup – the X1 and 7 Series. Sales for both the compact crossover and full-size sedan tripled compared to the previous year. Fun fact – deliveries of the fully electric i7 accounted for nearly half of all 7 Series sold.

Also noteworthy is how BMW M fared in 2023 as shipments grew by 12%. The automaker’s local branch claims the launch of the XM helped BMW Canada become the second-largest market in the world for BMW M as a portion of overall sales.

Elsewhere, demand for electrified vehicles jumped by 30% compared to the previous year for the main brand. 2023 was actually a record year for BMW models with a charging port in Canada, accounting for 20% of the overall sales. Deliveries of pure EVs spiked by 91%, enough to represent 13% of all cars sold in the country last year.

As far as MINI is concerned, 2023 concluded with a total of 4,415 cars delivered, marking a 17.5% increase compared to 2022. The demand was driven by the 5-Door hatchback (+45.3% YoY increase), the convertible (+81.8%), and the Countryman crossover (+25%). The latter is transitioning to the next generation, set to arrive in Canada as the Cooper S in spring, followed by a fully electric model later in the year.

In related news, BMW Motorrad had a record year in Canada where the two-wheeled brand delivered 2,789 units in 2023, up by 7% over the previous years.

Global BMW sales results for 2023 are not out yet, but they’ll likely be published in the coming weeks, if not days. Meanwhile, BMW USA has released its own data, announcing that 2023 was a record year after delivering 362,244 cars.

Source: BMW Canada