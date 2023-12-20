2023 isn’t over yet, but partial data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows which automakers had the most recalls so far this year. With less than two weeks to go, it seems unlikely the rankings will change, especially since the holidays are right around the corner. How did BMW fare? Well, it depends on the automakers you’re comparing it with.

BMW of North America issued a total of 29 recalls so far this year, impacting 332,949 cars. The electrical system was discovered to be the most often culprit but we’re seeing many airbag-related recalls as well. By far the largest single recall covers 157,796 vehicles with camshaft timing bolts that may become loose, causing the engine to stall. Another 97,933 cars have been recalled over a risk the control module in the footwell may short circuit.

In a breakdown of the top 10 vehicle manufacturers that issued the most recalls through December 18, BMW is fourth. Ford has the “honor” of being the first with 54 recalls impacting 5,692,135 cars, most of which have issues with the powertrain. Up next is Stellantis with 45 recalls and 2,689,297 vehicles that have electrical problems. Recreational and commercial vehicle maker Forest River is third with 36 recalls but only 11,651 vehicles were impacted.

In fifth place, after BMW, archrival Mercedes issued slightly fewer recalls, at 26, but significantly more cars are heading to the repair shop, at 394,916. Much like in BMW’s case, these vehicles have issues with the electrical system – a common problem among luxury cars. GM is sixth with 22 recalls and 1,993,285 cars, followed by Nissan with 22 recalls and 1,804,438 vehicles, and Kia with 20 recalls and 3,029,968 cars. Rounding off the top 10 is Daimler Truck with 19 recalls and 259,690 vehicles, and Jaguar Land Rover with 19 recalls and 80,829 vehicles.

We’ve written about BMW recalls in the US plenty of times this year, and you might remember the one from May that impacted a single XM and four X7 M60i units over a fire risk.

Source: NHTSA via Automotive News