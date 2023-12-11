2023 is about to draw to a close, so BMW’s regional divisions are starting to announce what they have in tow for the next year. Poland is leading the way by revealing it will host the next M Driving Experience between April 18-22. There will be some notable additions the to fleet since the BMW Basic Compact Training and BMW Basic Safety Training programs will include electric vehicles for the first time: i4, i5, i7, and the iX.

Not only that, the second-generation M2 (G87) will be included in the M Intensive Training and M Perfection Training event. BMW Poland is going to host a Basic Safety Training program tailored to women. Next year’s M Driving Experience is going to take place at multiple venues: Bednary Driving City, Modlin Circuit, and the Silesia Ring. The latter hosted a special celebration in mid-2022 at the M Festival to mark half a century of the M division.

Accompanying the announcement about the 2024 BMW M Driving Experience – launched on the local market in 2019 – are images depicting a colorful fleet of cars. Most are M Performance and M cars, including the M3 Touring. The G81 isn’t necessarily a track-oriented car, although the rumored CS variant potentially coming in 2025 would make it more suitable for a track day.

Hopefully, the 2025 edition of the annual event held in Poland will include the hotly anticipated M5 (G90). The future super sedan is coming along with a Touring (G99) but there are other exciting cars on the way. Earlier today, BMW finally announced a Z4 M40i with a manual gearbox for a release in 2024. Also coming next year, the M4 CS will become the brand’s fastest production car on a circuit considering it has already been teased with a new record time for a street-legal BMW around the Nürburgring.

Source: BMW Poland