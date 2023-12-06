We first caught wind of a potential M3 CS Touring back in April. Prototypes were already being tested at that point, and since then, we’ve learned a thing or two from BMW insiders. In October, our sources close to Munich told us the high-performance wagon had been approved for production. The first cars are reportedly going to hit the assembly line in the spring of 2025, possibly in March. However, fewer than 2,000 units will ever be made over the course of about 12 months.

In the meantime, we’ve decided to render the M3 CS Touring by giving the M3 CS Sedan the wagon treatment. We did more than that since the digital design exercise portrays the ultimate family hauler with the redesigned headlights coming next year on the M3 LCI. Expect a lot of carbon fiber as standard but the weight loss won’t be substantial. To get an idea, the M3 CS Sedan has lost about 20 kilograms compared to the donor car, the M3 Competition xDrive. The wagon’s diet should be similar.

Needless to say, BMW will sell the speedy estate exclusively with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, mirroring the M3 CS Sedan and next year’s M4 CS Coupe. We’re hearing there are plans to sell the car with an exclusive wheel set, a special color, and the familiar carbon bucket seats. Chances are most if not all of the goodies installed on the sedan will be borrowed by its long-roof counterpart.

Naturally, the twin-turbo engine will be boosted to 543 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) from a 3.0-liter inline-six shared with the rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL. Perhaps the only piece of the puzzle that’s missing is whether BMW intends to finally give the M3 Touring a carbon fiber roof, although we wouldn’t hold our breath. Company officials have told us the reason why the G81 doesn’t have it is because it would’ve been too costly to modify the assembly line in Munich. That said, we’re still hoping they’ll have a change of heart. If not, the M3 wagon has already been fitted with the lightweight panel created by tuners.

Logic tells us the M3 CS Touring will come after the facelifted M3 Touring. It’s going to command a significant premium given its extra standard goodies and the additional power.