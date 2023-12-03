According to Associated Press, BMW is issuing a recall for a limited number of SUVs in the United States due to concerns that the air bag inflators for the driver’s side could rupture upon impact, potentially releasing metal fragments and posing a risk of injury or fatality to occupants. According to documents released by U.S. auto safety regulators on Saturday, the recall specifically applies to 486 X3, X4, and X5 SUVs from the 2014 model year. These vehicles are allegedly equipped with air bags manufactured by Takata Corp. of Japan.

The risk of a hazardous malfunction triggered the most extensive set of automobile recalls in U.S. history, encompassing a minimum of 67 million Takata inflators. The U.S. government reports that a substantial number of these inflators remain unrepaired. Globally, around 100 million inflators have been recalled. In May 2023, BMW issued a “Do Not Drive” warning to another 90,000 vehicles with Takata airbags.

The NHTSA investigation opened in 2021 covers more than 30 million inflators in over 200 models from 20 car and truck automakers, including Honda, Stellantis, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Vans, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Mazda, Karma, Fisker, Spartan Fire vehicles.

In the NHTSA notice, the following information was relayed:

“On November 6, 2023, BMW became aware of a customer complaint that was submitted to NHTSA in which it was alleged that the driver air bag on a Model Year 2014 BMW X3 ruptured. BMW immediately initiated an engineering investigation, and proactively contacted the air bag supplier, and also NHTSA. Although the analysis has been initiated, it is still in the preliminary stages, and will continue. Preliminary information suggests that there may have been an anomaly during a specific period of time involving inflator production at the supplier. As of the filing date of this Part 573 report, the vehicle has not been able to be inspected. On November 16, 2023, BMW decided to conduct a voluntary safety recall for vehicles containing inflators from the production lot in which the field vehicle was equipped. BMW and TK Global will continue to analyze available information, and attempt to perform a vehicle inspection.”

In the NHTSA notice, BMW says that “Owners will be notified by First Class mail advising them of the recall and to schedule an appointment with an authorized BMW dealer to have the remedy performed for free. Although unlikely, owners who have had this remedy performed at their own expense prior to the recall notification, may be eligible for reimbursement according to BMW Group’s reimbursement plan in accordance with 49 CFR 573.13 and 49 CFR 577.11. Dealer notification is expected to begin and end on November 27, 2023. Owner notification is expected to begin and end on January 16, 2024.”

We reached out to BMW for a statement and we will update the article when we hear back.