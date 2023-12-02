BMW recently registered the “iM3” trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (UIPO) and the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA). However, M boss Frank van Meel quickly refuted rumors about using this moniker for the first-ever electric M3. Whatever name it will use, the sports sedan will take after the Vision Neue Klasse unveiled in September.

An M3 EV is more than just juicy gossip since it has already been confirmed by BMW Head of Development Frank Weber. It’s too soon to say whether it’ll replace the conventionally powered M3 from day one or the two models will peacefully coexist for several years. Meanwhile, a new speculative rendering from Avarvarii dresses up the aforementioned concept in M attire with a matte Frozen gray paint and M3 badging.

Compared to the Vision Neue Klasse, the electric M3 has gained conventional side mirrors and door handles, along with a redesigned bumper that looks more production-intent. The wide grille has also been altered to make it more realistic for a road-going model, and there’s now a traditional B-pillar. As one would expect from an M3, it has a trunk lid spoiler, a lowered sports suspension, and a set of wheels borrowed from current M products.

Codenamed “ZA0,” the first fully fledged M car with a purely electric setup is reportedly going to offer about 700 horsepower. Knowing BMW’s modus operandi, there will be several versions with different outputs. We can already imagine there will be rear- and all-wheel-drive models with a single- and dual-motor setup, respectively. Lest we forget the M division is already testing a modified i4 M50 with quad motors, but we don’t see such a setup going into the M3 EV anytime soon.

BMW will get the ball rolling with its hugely promising Neue Klasse architecture in 2025 when the next-generation iX3 is scheduled to enter production. An i3 Sedan will follow shortly, and both are set to receive the full-fat M treatment. We’re hearing a decision has already been made to build an M version of the i3 Touring and of the next-generation, electric-only X4.

Source: Avarvarii / Instagram