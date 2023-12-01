The latest LEGO Speed Champions set was released today featuring the dynamic duo of the BMW M Hybrid V8 and the BMW M4 GT3. This new package promises an exciting addition to race track enthusiasts and toy collectors alike. Packaged in a swift double offering under the kit number 76922, this set caters to LEGo and BMW aficionados aged 9 and above, hitting the shelves with a price tag just shy of 49.99 euros.

While some details remain under wraps, typical of LEGO Speed Champions sets, it’s anticipated that the BMW Motorsport duo will boast around 676 individual pieces. Those eager to gift the perfect Christmas present to BMW enthusiasts must adjust their plans, as the set is slated to hit the market on March 1st, 2024, missing the festive season of the current year. The set showcases the latest BMW M livery on both vehicles, which can’t be any different from each other.

The LMDh BMW M Hybrid V8 is a a plug-in hybrid race car which will compete in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, while the M4 GT3 races in several GT endurance championships around the world. BMW M Motorsport is gearing up for its inaugural season in the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), and in anticipation, the official entry list has been revealed. The BMW M Team WRT is set to compete in both the Hypercar and LMGT3 categories. The Belgian team will be on the track with two BMW M Hybrid V8s and an additional pair of BMW M4 GT3 cars.

The preliminary driver lineup has also been disclosed, featuring the skilled pairing of Dries Vanthoor from Belgium and South Africa’s Sheldon van der Linde, who will take the wheel of the two LMDh cars. Meanwhile, the dynamic duo of Augusto Farfus from Brazil and the legendary Valentino Rossi from Italy is poised to make a significant impact in the cockpits of the BMW M4 GT3 cars. Rossi, known for his distinctive style, will add his iconic number 46 to the mix, promising an exciting and memorable season ahead.

But since we can’t all be race drivers, the closest thing to racing in a BMW racer is through these LEGO sets. So we might as well pick one up when they go on sale next year.