If you think there’s no better way to master winter driving than behind the wheel of a BMW, the German luxury brand has just the right event for you. A new video highlights the snowy adventures that await you in Sölden’s snowy landscapes where several cars are available: i5 M60, i7 M70, iX M60, and the mighty XM.

There are a couple of programs you can pick from, starting with BMW M Snow for €1,090. It includes winter technique and handling courses along with advanced maneuver exercises. The training vehicles are regular BMWs as well as M and i cars. For your money’s worth, you’ll be spending the night at a five-star hotel, and you’ll go home with a souvenir provided by the automaker. In addition, insurance is included in the asking price.

The BMW M Snow Plus costs €1,990 because it’s a two-day course with mountain and off-road exercises. Both packages can be booked until February 2024.

Alternatively, there’s the BMW M Ice Arjeplog event that puts you behind the wheel of an M2 or an M4 xDrive fitted with tire studs. It’s a far more expensive program – €4,290 for the BMW M Ice Plus (four nights) and €5,290 for the BMW M Ice Max (five nights). You’ll be learning advanced winter driving techniques under expert guidance and taking drift slalom courses. In addition, you’ll be given a ride in the M4 Ice Racer.

You can find out the full itinerary for all available programs at the source link below.

Source: BMW-M