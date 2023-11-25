The conclusion of the 2023 MotoGP™ season in Valencia, Spain, took center stage with the BMW XM Label Red on two occasions during Saturday’s events. Firstly, the top-tier variant of the inaugural BMW M high-performance electric car was awarded to Francesco Bagnaia, the winner of the 2023 BMW M Award. Subsequently, BMW M GmbH revealed the new BMW XM Label Red Safety Car for the upcoming 2024 MotoGP™ season.

BMW XM Label Red Goes To Francesco Bagnaia

Celebrating its 25th year as the “Official Car of MotoGP™,” BMW M GmbH continued its tradition of presenting an exceptional prize car for the BMW M Award – the BMW XM Label Red. This vehicle boasts a performance-enhanced M HYBRID system, making it the most powerful BMW M car ever manufactured. It delivers 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and can run from o to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

The award was awarded to the fastest qualifier in MotoGP™ for the 21st time, with this season’s recipient, Francesco Bagnaia, earning the prestigious honor for the second consecutive year. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, the Ducati rider, demonstrated remarkable prowess in qualifying throughout the season, securing seven pole positions and starting from the front row on eight additional occasions. Clinching his second consecutive BMW M Award victory well before the season’s conclusion, Bagnaia accumulated an impressive 369 points, surpassing his closest competitor, Jorge Martín, by 93 points.

“Congratulations to Pecco Bagnaia! His speed in qualifying was particularly impressive this season,” said van Meel, CEO of BMW M, at the presentation. “The fact that he had won the BMW M Award before the end of the season this year speaks for itself. Respect! We are delighted to be able to honour this top rider with our top model, and are sure he is going to have a lot of fun with the BMW XM Label Red. His second win in a row means Pecco now joins a list of big names who have also won the BMW M Award on multiple occasions. This includes MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi who was awarded a BMW M winner’s car on three occasions and is very successful today on four wheels, as BMW M works driver in BMW M GT3 race cars.”