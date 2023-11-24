BMW M Motorsport has announced that Raffaele Marciello will join the team as a factory driver starting from the 2024 season. The 28-year-old Italian is one of the most successful GT drivers in the world, and his addition to the team is a major coup for BMW. Marciello has won numerous races in GT3 and GT4 competition, including the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the FIA GT World Cup Macau, and the Blancpain GT Series. He has also raced in Formula 3 and GP2, and he tested for Ferrari and Sauber in Formula One.

“I am very excited to join BMW M Motorsport,” said Marciello. “I have always admired the brand’s commitment to motorsport, and I am confident that we can achieve great things together. am looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the BMW M LMDh car and racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

BMW M Motorsport Director Andreas Roos said:”We are delighted to welcome Raffaele to the team. He is a proven winner with a wealth of experience in GT racing.We are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team as we prepare for our entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship. Marciello’s racing schedule for 2024 will be announced at a later date. We believe it’s likely that Marciello will join BMW’s FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar effort with Team WRT. Marciello is also expected to race BMW GT3 cars as well.

About Raffaele Marciello

Raffaele Marciello is an Italian racing driver who was born in Switzerland in 1994.He is one of the most successful GT drivers in the world, and he has won numerous races in GT3 and GT4 competition Marciello has also raced in Formula 3 and GP2,and he tested for Ferrari and Sauber in Formula One.