BMW is always eager to talk about its highly promising Gen 6 batteries that will premiere in 2025 with the first electric vehicle on the Neue Klasse platform. We’ll remind you that these cylindrical cells are slated to increase energy density by 20% and range by as much as 30% compared to today’s prismatic cells. In addition, the charging speed is projected to increase by 30% while carbon emissions during the production process could go down by 60%. As for manufacturing costs, they’ll be halved.

With these huge promises in mind, it’s no wonder that BMW is extremely confident that its next wave of EVs will make it a leader in the industry. Speaking with Automotive News Europe, BMW Group production boss Milan Nedeljkovic boldly stated that: “Tesla needs to close the gap with us. In fact, we don’t see a gap to Tesla.” He was referring to the day when Gen 6 batteries will be in a production car. According to a recent report from an insider, the next iX3 will be the first Neue Klasse model, with production believed to start in July 2025 at the Debrecen Plant in Hungary.

Although NK production is still nearly two years away, BMW is already making round battery cell samples at its new Cell Manufacturing Competence Centre (CMCC) in Parsdorf, Germany. We’ll remind you these batteries are going to have a standardized diameter of 46 millimeters and two heights: 95 mm (for cars) and 120 mm (for SUVs). Next-gen batteries with round cells are being developed at the Battery Cell Competence Centre in Munich.

Round battery cells will go into no fewer than six Neue Klasse models by 2028, with the iX3 to be followed by an i3 sedan. The identities of the other models have yet to be disclosed, but we’re hearing rumors of an i3 Touring and an iX4. In addition, there might also be full-fat M versions of the iX3 and i3 within the same timeframe.

BMW won’t use the dedicated Neue Klasse for all its future EVs since next year’s i5 Touring will ride on the CLAR platform that underpins a wide variety of vehicles powered by combustion engines. In addition, it is believed the next-generation X5 and X6 will spawn electric derivatives (iX5 and iX6) due in 2027 or 2028 on CLAR rather than Neue Klasse.

