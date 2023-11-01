The BMW X5 M60i flaunts a multitude of M badges inside and out, but it’s still not a fully-fledged M car. Although it’s “only” an M Performance version, you still get that brawny V8 in this day and age when it’s all about downsizing, especially in Europe. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter in question is the company’s new “S68” engine with a 48V mild-hybrid setup but the same output as before.

One of the first real-life tests shows the not-quite-M variant of the X5 being put through its paces in bursts of acceleration. In typical BMW fashion, the M60i is quicker than advertised, achieving a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in as little as 4.1 seconds. That’s 0.2s less than the official time and a remarkable performance we might add given the hefty curb weight of 2,345 kg (5,169 lbs).

Perhaps more relevant in a day-to-day driving scenario is how it picks up speed while in gear. It needed 10.8 seconds to go from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h), so overtaking on the highway should be a walk in the park. Flat out, BMW says the X5 M60i will hit an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h), which is way more than you’ll ever need, unless you do a lot of driving on the Autobahn.

The performance delivered by the X5 M60i is bittersweet in the sense that while the V8 provides some serious oomph, it’s sadly not available in the new 5 Series. BMW has decided to axe the M550i with the latest generation of the sedan (G60), and with emissions regulations getting stricter, it’s unlikely to come back. The 5 Series does have an M Performance variant as the electric i5 M60 but some would have hoped to see a sporty derivative powered by a combustion engine.

That won’t be much of an issue with most people given the huge popularity of SUVs to the detriment of sedans and wagons. This G05 generation is expected to remain in production until mid-2026 when a replacement – still on the CLAR platform – will take its place.

Source: Automann-TV / YouTube