A couple of months ago, we had the opportunity to spend quality time with both the new BMW iX2 and the standard X2. We journeyed to a secretive studio in Munich to witness the debut of the first-ever electric X2, showcased in a vibrant Fire Red, also known as Vegas Red in the United States. Our exclusive images revealed a significant increase in size for the new X2 compared to its predecessor, the F39 X2.

Great Drag Coefficient

While the electric iX2 shares the same platform as the regular X2 (codenamed “U10”), BMW engineers have worked their magic to achieve a remarkable drag coefficient of 0.25, surpassing the X2’s 0.27. They achieved this by installing a closed-off kidney grille and sealing the underbody completely. The battery pack, with a usable capacity of 64.8 kWh, is smoothly integrated into the underfloor, contributing to the iX2’s improved aerodynamics.

A Lot Larger Than Before

In BMW terminology, this Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) measures 4554 millimeters (179.2 inches) in length, 1845 mm (72.6 in) in width, and 1560 mm (61.4 in) in height. It boasts a wheelbase of 2692 mm (106 in) and carries a hefty weight of 2,020 kilograms (4,453 pounds) in its electric form. While its styling closely resembles that of the regular X2, it features a distinct rear diffuser to enhance airflow and unlock additional range.

Up to 449 km of range

Speaking of range, the iX2 xDrive30 promises to deliver 259 to 279 miles (417 to 449 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle, nearly six miles (9 kilometers) more than the iX1. Achieving this level of efficiency is partly due to the integration of a heat pump for the automatic climate control system, allowing for interior preheating or cooling before your journey. Performance is equally impressive, with the iX2 xDrive30 sprinting from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 5.6 seconds. However, the top speed is electronically capped at 112 mph (180 km/h). As expected, the dual-motor setup mirrors that of the iX1 xDrive30, delivering a combined output of 308 hp (230 kW) and 364 lb-ft (494 Nm).

Interior space has also seen improvements, offering more knee room, elbow room, and notably, headroom compared to the outgoing F39 X2. However, it’s important to note that opting for the electric variant with its substantial battery involves a compromise in practicality, as cargo capacity decreases to 525 liters with the rear seats in place, expanding to 1,400 liters with the 40:20:40-split rear bench folded down. In contrast, the regular X2 offers 560 and 1,470 liters of cargo space, respectively. The default seat material in the iX2 is vegan, with the option to choose leather.

Of course, to learn more about the BMW iX2, we put together a video review which might answer all of your questions. You can watch it below, along with this exclusive photo gallery from Munich!