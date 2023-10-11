BMW always acts fast when a new model is unveiled by launching the online configurator later the same day. The 2024 X2 is no exception since we’ve already checked out the iX2 builder and now we’re having a closer look at the regular X2. Both can be customized on the German-market official website where this lowly sDrive20i kicks off at €46,400.

When BMW introduced the second-generation X2 yesterday, it showed the swoopy crossover as an X2 M35i and an iX2 with the M Sport Package. The configurator gives us the opportunity to see what a basic configuration of the ICE model looks like, without ticking any boxes on the list of options. The 18-inch wheels and Sapphire Black paint are the only ones for “free” as bigger alloys or a different shade will command a premium.

We should point out that this X2 sDrive20i with front-wheel drive and a turbocharged three-cylinder engine is not coming to the United States. Instead, the base US-spec 2024 X2 will be a more potent X2 xDrive28i routing power to all four wheels. North America is also not getting the sDrive18d and nor will it receive the second diesel engine launching in Europe next summer. In addition, BMW USA doesn’t intend to sell the iX2 locally.

As with the previous-generation X2, BMW won’t be giving the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) a plug-in hybrid. It means you’ll have to get the conventionally shaped X1 compact crossover instead, either the xDrive25e or the beefier xDrive30e.

We’re hearing that one of the reasons why the new X2 is so much bigger than its predecessor has to do with BMW’s intentions to retire the gasoline/diesel X4 after this generation. There might be a next-gen X4 with electric power (iX4?) but the folks from Munich have apparently decided not to renew the ICE model.

Meanwhile, the X2 will have its global market launch in March 2024. Aside from that future diesel variant, there will also be another iX2 to sit alongside the xDrive30.

Source: BMW Deutschland