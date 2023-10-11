Well, that didn’t take long. Mere hours after introducing the 2024 X2, BMW already has the online configurator up and running at home in Germany. While the official images showed the electric crossover-coupe niche model with the M Sport Package and several optional features, we’re bringing the base model to your attention. We mean that literally since this iX2 has zero options, making it the most affordable way to get behind the wheel of the EV variant in its domestic market.

With the configurator now live, we get to find out the iX2 retails from €56,500, or €60,450 if you want to splurge on the M Sport Package. The entry-level variant pictured here is finished in Sapphire Black – the only paint for which BMW isn’t charging extra. The other shades command a premium that varies from €300 for Alpine White uni to €2,460 for Individual Frozen Pure Grey or Frozen Portimao Blue.

As for the wheels, you’re looking at the 18-inch set (864 style) but BMW will happily sell you the iX2 with 19- or 20-inch alloys that can cost as much as €2,710 in the case of the largest set (869 style). There’s even a bigger 21-inch set for the X2 fitted with combustion engines. That’s not all too surprising since we have already seen an X1 with 21-inch wheels from the M Performance Parts catalog.

The basic look continues inside where we picked the no-cost fabric upholstery with an anthracite finish. Vegan leather (Veganza) is available for €850 or €950 depending on the one you want, while actual leather (Vernasca) is going to set you back a cool €1,900. We also went with the “free” matte-grained quartz silver trim on the dashboard but there are others offered for either €230 or €350.

Don’t go looking for the iX2 on the BMW USA configurator because the electric crossover is not coming to the US. Where available, the iX2 will be sold from March 2024 as an xDrive30 model, with a cheaper eDrive20 slated to arrive that summer.

Source: BMW Deutschland