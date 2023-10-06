You know the times are changing when an automaker decides to preview a new model in the fictional world of Fortnite. BMW has created the “Hypnopolis” island within the hugely popular video game to tease the second-generation X2 in the digital realm. The crossover-coupe mashup can be seen among some of the brand’s landmarks, including the “Four Cylinder” headquarters as well as the BMW Welt and museum.

This new sneak preview takes us inside the model internally codenamed “U10” (the X1 is “U11”) and it looks instantly familiar. As expected, the dashboard layout appears to be taken from the conventionally shaped compact crossover. The X2 will be BMW’s first model to get the iDrive 9 right from the star as the X1 is only now switching to the newer infotainment system based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

With this fresh teaser, BMW is previewing the first-ever iX2 set to become the brand’s next model in its growing EV lineup. Upon launch, it should be offered exclusively in the xDrive30 flavor with a pair of motors making a combined 313 hp (230 kW) and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) to mirror the iX1 xDrive30. Chances are there will also be a lesser version down the line, possibly named iX2 eDrive20 to echo the namesake X1 derivative. The latter was recently announced with a front-mounted motor making 204 hp (150 kW) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft).

Naturally, there are also going to be X2 models equipped with combustion engines, both gasoline and diesel. The sportiest of the bunch will take the shape of an X2 M35i with the same punch as the X1 M35i. In Europe where the are stricter emissions standards, the M Performance crossover has 296 hp whereas in the United States and other markets, the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit develops 312 hp. Regardless of region, torque always stays the same, at 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

The second-gen BMW X2 debuts on October 10 in the evening (Eastern Time) or early in the morning of October 11 in Europe.

Source: BMW