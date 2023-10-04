In a unique announcement, BMW reveals the official debut date of the new BMW X2 and iX2 electric. We knew the date and have even seen the car, and while of that is still under an embargo, the reveal date is not anymore: October 10th, afternoon time in the United States. BMW has already teased its design on social media, but today, there is more. The front-end of the BMW X2 is revealed (somewhat) in new digital images part of a Fortnite announcement.

The popular online video game is developed by Epic Games and offers a wide range of tools for creating games and gaming experiences. The BMW Group has created a virtual city of the future with the island “Hypnopolis”, which can be explored by Fortnite’s players. In a storyline centered around the new BMW iX2, it holds various challenges in store for gamers. BMW says this is the world’s first Car Creator in Fortnite.

Hypnopolis – A Virtual City Made for BMW

In a press release, the company says that “Hypnopolis” embodies the innovative and sustainable vision of the BMW Group. The most important architectural landmarks of the BMW Group are harmoniously integrated into the elaborately designed virtual world between skyscrapers, floating bridges and green spaces with the company headquarters known as the “Four Cylinder”, BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. The subtle branding is echoed in numerous Easter Eggs and other entertaining game elements.

“We design creative interactions and individual experiences that reflect BMW’s innovative power in the digital world. In doing so, we use the Web 3.0 potential to intensify the digital brand experience and create an active community,” says Stefan Ponikva, Vice President BMW Brand Communication and Brand Experience. “Our island in the online video game Fortnite opens up new dialogue opportunities with Next Gen target groups and brings the brand to life in the hands of the players. “We are especially pleased that BMW is the first brand to give players the opportunity to customize a digital vehicle in Fortnite.”

At the launch of “Hypnopolis” on October 4, 2023, the new BMW iX2 will still show up in prototype disguise in the Car Creator, and players can initially choose from a limited palette of gamified paint schemes, rims or trunk contents. After the communication launch on October 11, 2023, the series paint finishes, series rims and interior options for the new BMW iX2 will then also be available in the Car Creator. The Island Code to enter „Hypnopolis“ is: 3541-0917-2429.

As you can see in these gaming images, the BMW X2 is a brand new product that has nothing in common with the outgoing X2. It has grown in size, it’s more coupeish than before and it has a very aggressive front-end, including an illuminated kidney grille. Unfortunately, the BMW iX2 all-electric won’t be coming to the United States, just like the popular iX1 which has had a great start in Europe.