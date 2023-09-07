BMW Motorrad has announced a significant expansion of its mid-range touring enduro lineup with the introduction of the new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS. These motorcycles cater to riders seeking both off-road thrills and long-distance adventures. All three models have undergone substantial updates, boasting enhanced standard features and a new engine for improved performance.

Enhanced Engine Power and Torque

The new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS are equipped with an advanced 2-cylinder in-line engine. This engine, first introduced in 2018 with the F 850 GS, has been upgraded to offer increased riding dynamics. With a larger capacity of 895 cc (up from 853 cc), these bikes produce a more emotional engine sound. The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure now deliver 77 kW (105 hp), while the F 800 GS provides 64 kW (87 hp). These new engines feature a 10 hp increase in peak power, a fuller torque curve, greater pulling power, and improved acceleration.

Advanced Riding Modes and Safety Features

The F series motorcycles come standard with “Rain” and “Road” riding modes, along with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and cornering-optimized ABS Pro. For those seeking even more dynamic performance, the optional “riding modes Pro” package is available. This package includes additional riding modes, riding mode pre-selection, engine drag torque control, and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC).

Lightweight Design and Improved Suspension

BMW’s new mid-range touring enduros feature a bridge-type frame constructed from deep-drawn sheet steel parts, with the 14.5-liter plastic fuel tank on the F 900 GS being a notable weight-saving development compared to the previous steel tank. The rear section has also been redesigned for a sportier look and reduced weight, along with a lighter rear silencer by Akrapovič. The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure benefit from new, fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks by Showa.

Enhanced Off-Road Capability

The F 900 GS has been optimized for off-road use with a redesigned ergonomic triangle, lower footrests, and a higher handlebar position. All three models come with an adjustable gearshift lever as standard, and the six-speed transmission has been further improved for smoother shifting. The F 900 GS also features a higher-positioned foot brake lever.

Improved Lighting and Connectivity

The new F 900 GS features an upgraded LED headlight that offers better illumination directly in front of the motorcycle. LED headlights are now standard on the F 900 GS Adventure and the F 800 GS, along with LED turn indicators and control lights. Additionally, all three models come equipped with a large 6.5-inch TFT display for enhanced connectivity and readability. The F 900 GS includes a multifunction holder for mounting navigation devices and action cameras.

Sporty Design and Color Options

The F 900 GS has undergone a complete redesign with a focus on off-road prowess, sportiness, and dynamic performance. The new design features a slimmer plastic fuel tank and radiator trim, resulting in a sleeker appearance. The rear section is narrower and more dynamic, and the sporty rear silencer by Akrapovič adds to the motorcycle’s overall appeal. The F 900 GS is available in Blackstorm metallic, São Paulo yellow solid paint (Passion model version), and Lightwhite solid paint/Racing Blue metallic (GS Trophy version).

Variants and Color Choices

The F 900 GS Adventure is offered in Blackstorm metallic (basic variant) and matt White Aluminium (Ride Pro model variant). The F 800 GS comes in Lightwhite solid paint (basic variant), Racing Blue (Sport model variant), and Blackstorm metallic (Triple Black version).

BMW F 800 GS

BMW F 900 GS

BMW F 900 GS Adventure