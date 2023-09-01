BMW is planning to formally unveil the Vision Neue Klasse tomorrow but the cat is (mostly) out of the bag. Official images of the all-electric concept have been published ahead of schedule, allowing us to catch an early look at the 3 Series-sized EV before we’re supposed to. Predictably, the new showcar is essentially an evolution of the i Vision Dee introduced back in January at CES.

Bear in mind this is still very much a concept, and the subsequent production model won’t debut for another two years or so, meaning the design seen here is not final. Obtained from a Canadian website that spilled the beans, these leaked images were published on social media hours after Head of BMW Design Domagoj Dukec shared another teaser, showing the car’s hood. Compared to the i Vision Dee, the bonnet as the British call it has gained a pair of curved creases flanking the central recess hosting the all-white roundel.

From the illuminated grille as wide as the front fascia to the old-school trunk lid, the Vision Neue Klasse has quite a few striking design cues. Its short overhangs denote it rides on a dedicated electric car platform maximizing wheelbase for greater interior room. While most automakers tend to come out with swoopy shapes, the concept appears to have a nearly flat roofline ending with an interestingly shaped C-pillar.

A full image of the rear isn’t available in this set but it looks as though the taillights are mounted up high, therefore echoing the i Vision Dee. Typical for an EV, the concept rides on large wheels and makes the most out of the long wheelbase judging by the generous size of the rear doors. We’re delighted to see the greenhouse is impressively generous, and in the background of some of the leaked shots, the interior is also partially revealed.

The cabin appears to take the Tesla route by simplifying the dashboard after moving most of the controls inside a large central touchscreen, presumably coming with the next-generation iDrive. The yellow upholstery is a bold choice, while the steering wheel appears to be flat at the top and bottom. Although not visible here, BMW has promised a new “Panoramic Vision” head-up display is planned for Neue Klasse-based EVs.

We’ll have a full image gallery and complete details tomorrow when the Vision Neue Klasse will be officially revealed before making its first public appearance next week at IAA Munich.

Source: Driving.ca via cochespias1 / Instagram