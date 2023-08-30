While most automakers have the tendency to hype up their new cars through numerous teasers well before the actual debut, BMW is usually stingy with these previews. However, that’s not the case with the Vision Neue Klasse since an unusual number of early glimpses are being released on social media these days. The latest posts on Instagram by the official BMW Group account allow us to see some of the design details.

A portion of the front fascia is being revealed, and unsurprisingly, it bears a striking resemblance to the kidney grille and hood ribs of the i Vision Dee unveiled in January at the 2022 CES in Las Vegas. The closed-off grille appears to incorporate lighting elements in a bid to make “individual mobility more human, intelligent and responsible,” according to the video description. The minimalist roundel in white was also found on the 2019 i Vision Circular.

But wait, there’s more. Attached below, another short clip shows us… something. It’s a bit cryptic but those red elements could portray the taillights, perhaps a wide light bar that the i Vision Dee lacked. Bear in mind this new car will also be badged as a “Vision,” so it too will be a concept. Although it’s going to be closer to the final design than Dee, the production model is still a couple of years away.

As revealed earlier this week, the Vision Neue Klasse paves the way for a “different brand,” according to BMW Group Design, Adrian van Hooydonk. In a previous teaser, a member of the design team even said: “We’re changing the heart of BMW now, and that in such a cool way. What could be better?”

The German luxury brand has made it crystal clear the new wave of EVs is a huge milestone in the company’s history, and the concept foretells a bold future. It will all start in 2025 with a sedan and an SUV in the 3 Series segment. The new Debrecen plant in Hungary will lead the way for Neue Klasse production.

Source: BMW