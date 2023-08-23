A couple of months ago, our journey led us to the vibrant state of South Carolina, where we had the privilege of putting the all-new 2023 BMW M2 to the test at the renowned BMW Performance Center. While our comprehensive review recently hit the spotlight, today, we’re excited to bring you an additional glimpse of this dynamic experience. Thanks to the expertise of Mike Renner, a BMW Driving Instructor, we’re able to showcase how the latest BMW M2 handles on a wet skidpad. As a bonus, Renner takes the new M2 for a hot lap, to see what it can do a dry and grippy surface.

Navigating the intricacies of a wet skidpad demands precision and finesse, and Renner makes it look too easy. As water sprays and tires meet the slick surface, Renner’s controlled maneuvers highlight the M2’s responsive handling and its ability to maintain composure even under slippery conditions. Of course, the driver’s skillset plays an important role here. It’s worth noting that this marks Renner’s first encounter with the new M2.

Next, we asked Renner to push the new M2 on the longer track and the footage shows the driving dynamics of this G87 M2. As a reminder, the 2023 BMW M2 comes standard with a number of performance features, including an adaptive suspension, M Sport brakes, and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The 2023 M2 sends the power to the rear wheels. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 engine that produces 453 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, or an 8-speed automatic transmission as an option. The M2 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds with the manual transmission, or 4.1 seconds with the automatic transmission. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

So let's take a look and see what the car can do on the track and on the wet skidpad.

https://youtu.be/xMT3YFrK-sM