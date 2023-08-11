In a nod to the iconic BMW E30 M3’s racing legacy of the 1980s, MANHART Classic Cars has unveiled its latest creation – the MH3 3.5 TURBO. This remarkable vehicle pays homage to the original E30 M3 while embracing modern engineering and performance enhancements.

A more potent turbocharged six-cylinder engine

A standout feature of the MH3 3.5 TURBO is its powertrain transformation. The familiar 2.3-liter, high-revving four-cylinder engine of the original E30 M3 has been replaced by a more potent turbocharged six-cylinder engine sourced from the ALPINA B7 S Turbo. Equipped with a K27 turbocharger from Kühnle, Kopp and Kausch, this 3.5-liter inline-six generates an impressive baseline output of 330 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

But MANHART wanted to push things further. Thanks to modifications to the turbocharger and intercooler, the power was pushed 405 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque. The ability to control power delivery is facilitated by a manual boost controller. The distinct engine note finds its way through a MANHART exhaust system, preserving historical authenticity. A five-speed manual transmission and a Drexler differential with a 25 percent lock and an additional cooler efficiently transmit the engine’s might to the drive wheels.

Design elements inspired by the E30 M3 “Sport Evolution”

To underscore the vehicle’s motorsport heritage, MANHART has incorporated design elements reminiscent of the legendary E30 M3 “Sport Evolution.” A carbon front spoiler blade and a rear spoiler with carbon wings not only enhance aerodynamics but also pay homage to the original’s racing lineage. Cloaked in a striking matte green foil, the MH3 3.5 TURBO exudes a unique character that is further accentuated by black taillights and indicators, setting a distinct contrast to the surrounding red accent lines.

Performance-oriented features

The MH3 3.5 TURBO’s aesthetics are seamlessly complemented by its performance-oriented features. MANHART’s in-house alloy wheels, the Concave One design, adorn the vehicle in a classic double-spoke layout. The front wheels measure 8.5×19 inches, while the rear wheels boast a size of 9.5×19 inches. These wheels are fitted with 215/35R19 tires on the steering axle and 245/30 tires on the drive axle.

The braking system is equipped with red callipers from MANHART and drilled 330×32 millimeter discs with four-piston Brembo fixed callipers at the front. Drilled brake discs and OEM floating callipers are featured at the rear. The ride is enhanced by the installation of a MANHART monotube coilover suspension by H&R.

A Digital and Analog Blend Inside

The interior of the MH3 3.5 TURBO showcases a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and a nod to motorsport. Passengers are greeted by an original cardinal red leather interior, exuding a sense of luxury. The three-spoke Momo sports steering wheel, with a 350-millimeter diameter, proudly bears the MANHART logo, as does the wooden gear knob. Enhancing the driving experience, a data display is integrated into the middle air vent.

Manhart has not disclosed the pricing details for its captivating MH3 3.5 Turbo with a retro-inspired touch. But it won’t be on the cheap side.

[Source: Manhart Performance]