The ALPINA B5 GT stands as the ultimate expression of excellence within the BMW 5 Series at ALPINA, boasting unparalleled performance and exclusivity. This extraordinary vehicle represents a triumph of engineering and craftsmanship, solidifying its position as one of the most coveted limited editions ever produced in Buchloe. With a mere 250 units available worldwide for both the touring and sedan models (180 wagons and 70 sedans), lucky owners are granted access to a rare and unparalleled driving experience. But unfortunately, U.S. customers won’t get to enjoy this rare beauty.

The new ALPINA B5 GT Touring says farewell to the G31 5 Series generation and it does it so in style. Each B5 GT is a masterpiece, meticulously handcrafted to perfection, showcasing ALPINA’s dedication to precision and innovation. As an embodiment of luxury, power, and sophistication, the ALPINA B5 GT will undoubtedly secured its place in automotive history as a true collector’s gem.

The Most Powerful ALPINA Engine

ALPINA has raised the bar by incorporating their most potent engine to date in a production car. Under the hood of this remarkable vehicle lies a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, delivering an astounding output of 625 horsepower and a jaw-dropping 850 Nm of torque. That makes the B5 GT more powerful than the regular B5 or the M5 Competition. Thanks to the updated launch control system of the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the ALPINA B5 GT Touring sprints to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and can travel at speeds of over 200 mph.

There are, of course, plenty of mechanical updates as well. For starters, all B5 GT models come with a reinforcement strut at the front which improves precision. Additionally, the B5 GT comes with Brembo brakes with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear discs for superior stopping power. And let’s not forget about the sports exhaust system with a newly developed middle silencer for a throaty soundtrack. Fun fact: B5 GT Touring rides slightly lower at the back compared to the regular B5 Touring.

Tires Tailored For B5 GT

Lastly, the ALPINA B5 GT models come with exclusive Pirelli P Zero tires meticulously engineered for the limited edition. The iconic 20-spoke alloys, a hallmark of the brand, now offer an optional bronze-gold finish, adding a touch of luxury and individuality to the already striking appearance of the GT.

The ALPINA B5 GT is priced at €145,500 as a Sedan and €148,500 as a Touring in Germany. Rumors are that the ALPINA B5 GT is already sold out and the first cars will be delivered this month. This is also the end of the line for the B5 since the ALPINA brand will be taken over by BMW in 2025. But there are plenty of rumors that point to a bright future for ALPINA which might continue to cater to customers who embrace combustion-powered cars rather than EVs.