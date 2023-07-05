BMW of North America announced today the sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, BMW brand sales in the U.S. reached 87,948 vehicles, indicating an 11.5% growth compared to the 78,905 vehicles sold in the same quarter of 2022. In the first half of this year, BMW brand sales amounted to 170,414 vehicles, marking an 11.7% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales

BMW’s fully electric models experienced continuous growth due to improved inventory availability. In the second quarter of 2023, BMW’s three fully electric models, namely the BMW i4, BMW iX, and BMW i7, accounted for 12.9% of the total sales volume. In the first six months of 2023, BMW sold a total of 17,964 fully electric vehicles, surpassing the total sales achieved by the end of 2022. The crossover lineup continues to play an important role in North America. 94, 503 units were sold in 2023.

Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America, expressed his satisfaction with the growing popularity of BMW’s electric models, stating, “The word is out – the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ is also the ‘Ultimate Electric Driving Machine.’ As enthusiasm for these exceptional products continues to increase, we are gaining momentum with customers and expanding our BEV market share.”

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. reached 7,585 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a significant increase of 47.8% compared to the 5,131 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2022. The MINI brand will go through a major product change in 2024 with the arrival of the new Countryman and Cooper models.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2023.