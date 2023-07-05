The 330i can be considered the best of the rest in the hugely complex 3 Series lineup by sitting right below the M340i/M340d and M3 models. BMW sells it with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, and this new video featuring the all-paw model reminds us of how the Bavarian marque typically underrates the performance of its cars.

We can see the sports sedan doing the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in as little as 5.56 seconds whereas the specs sheet provided by BMW says the job is done in 5.8 seconds. The 330i xDrive gets to 100 mph (160 km/h) in 12.75 seconds and reaches 124 mph (200 km/h) in 22.12 seconds, which isn’t necessarily impressive but lest we forget the car has a small four-cylinder engine. Flat out, it reaches 155 mph (250 km/h) at which point the electronic top speed limiter is programmed to kick in.

Even though its life cycle has been extended by a couple of years until 2027, this G20 generation isn’t the last 3 Series to come with combustion engines. We’re hearing BMW has already assigned the next-gen sedan – still on the CLAR platform – the G50 codename and will reportedly start production in July 2027 and have the car on the assembly line until December 2034. Meanwhile, the current car is bound to go through another LCI as early as next year with updated engines as well as some design tweaks inside and out.

With the Neue Klasse-based i3 (name not confirmed) coming in 2025, it’s a matter of when rather than if the gasoline/diesel 3 Series will be retired. It could happen in 2035 when the next-gen model will allegedly be retired, so you still have plenty of time to purchase an ICE 3er. Priced from $45,800, the 330i xDrive is a great all-arounder, and it would be even greater if BMW would sell it in the United States but sadly that ship has long sailed.

Source: TEST DRIVE FREAK / YouTube