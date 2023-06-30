BMW is issuing a recall for specific models of their 2022-2023 iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive40, i4 M50, and 2023 i760 xDrive hybrid electric vehicles. The reason for the recall is a potential manufacturing flaw in the high voltage battery combined charging unit (CCU). This flaw could lead to improper connections and/or assembly of components within the CCU. According to the recall, an improperly connected or assembled CCU can interrupt electrical power while driving and result in an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Improperly Manufactured Battery Charging Unit

The recall affects 14 BMW iX xDrive50 and iX M60 vehicles manufactured in 2022-2023, 54 units of the 2022-2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50, and 1 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60. BMW was alerted to a potential problem with the high voltage battery Combined Charging Unit (CCU) on May 17, 2023. Following this discovery, an engineering investigation was launched. Discussions were held with the CCU supplier, and production process records were reviewed. The supplier reported an Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) anomaly during an internal validation check.

On May 29th, the supplier informed BMW that certain parts, which were potentially suspect, had passed end-of-line testing. However, in June, further evaluations revealed that the functionality of the completed Combined Charging Unit (CCU) could be compromised due to incorrect rework performed by the supplier on some components. This incorrect rework had the potential to cause various performance issues with the CCU, including power interruptions while driving, leading to stalling.

To assess the scope of the issue, BMW reviewed vehicle assembly information as well as the production and process records of the supplier. The purpose was to determine the number and production dates of potentially affected vehicles. On June 21, 2023, BMW made the decision to conduct a voluntary safety recall as a precautionary measure. It’s important to note that BMW has not received any reports or any other knowledge of accidents or injuries associated with this issue.

Dealers will replace the high voltage battery combined charging unit (CCU), free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 18, 2023. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Learn more about the recall at the NHTSA.