A total of 318 BMW 7 Series and i7 models in the United States are being recalled due to an issue discovered with the front seats. On May 2, during a test of a forthcoming BMW model, an abnormal seat movement was detected by the company. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice explains that the seat length adjustment system may not have been welded properly as per specifications. Consequently, in certain collision scenarios, the seat’s structural integrity may not be maintained, potentially increasing the risk of injury.

BMW 760i xDrive and i7 xDrive60 Recalled for Seat Welding Issue

The recall covers 289 units of the 2023 740i and 760i xDrive manufactured between November 30, 2022, and January 18, 2023, as well as 29 units of the 2023 i7 xDrive60 built from December 6, 2022, to December 19, 2022. BMW dealers will inspect and replace any suspect seat, if needed. Starting from July 31, owners of the affected models will receive notifications instructing them to bring their vehicles to an authorized dealer. At the dealer, the front seats will undergo inspection, and if required, the seat front structure will be replaced.

The new G70 BMW 7 Series and i7 went on sale in 2022.The i7 is the first all-electric 7 Series model, and it is expected to be a popular choice for luxury buyers who are looking for a zero-emissions vehicle. At the same time, the G70 BMW 760i xDrive sits at the top of the combustion-powered 7 Series lineup with the only V8 offered worldwide.

It’s powered by BMW’s new S68 engine, which is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough power to get the 760i from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. The 760i is also the first-ever 7 Series to be truly powered by an M engine – the S68.

The BMW i7 uses dual motor setup that does not utilize any rare earth materials. With a maximum power output of 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, it matches the horsepower of the BMW 760i. According to BMW, the i7 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 149 mph. If more power is desired, BMW offers an eBoost Mode that provides additional horsepower when the vehicle is in Sport Mode.

In the United States, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive has a suggested retail price of $116,400. Its electric counterpart – the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 is priced at $119,300.