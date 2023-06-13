We still can’t quite phantom (pun intended) the idea of aftermarket support for the “best car in the world” considering Rolls-Royce offers endless customization options. One explanation is a second owner wants to change the vehicle’s appearance by sending it to a tuning shop to give it a makeover. In this case, Spofec is targeting those who are already bored with the Phantom Series II, which came out last year as a subtle facelift for the luxobarge.

Part of the Novitec Group, the tuner joined forces with wheel specialist Vossen to develop a bespoke set for the world’s most luxurious sedan. Shown here is the standard-wheelbase Ghost but Spofec mentions the imposing wheels are also suitable for the EWB variant. About a year ago, RR made disc wheels available with the Series II but they’re “only” 22 inches in size and cost a whopping $13,000 extra in the United States.

The new wheels are shown here in a fully polished and brushed variant but can be had with a choice of 72 colors with a painted, polished, or brushed surface. The stately 24-inch alloys feature a massive center cover to hide the lug nuts to enable a cleaner look and come bundled with meaty 295/30 R24 tires at both axles. Complementing the new wheels is a tweaked suspension that lowers the Phantom by 40 millimeters at speeds below 87 mph (140 km/h). The body reverts to its original position at higher speeds.

Spofec also tweaked the body by installing a custom front spoiler and rocker panels, along with a discreet trunk lid spoiler and fender caps behind the front wheel arches. There are new rocker panels for both the standard- and long-wheelbase Phantom Series II, as well as a mildly modified rear bumper to round off the cosmetic changes.

The venerable 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine no longer produces 571 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque as it has been massaged to extract an additional 114 hp and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft). With 685 hp and a colossal 1,010 Nm (745 lb-ft) on tap, Spofec says the Phantom SWB takes just five seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill while the EWB needs an extra tenth of a second. Both are electronically governed at 155 mph (250 km/h) but why would you go that fast in a RR anyway?

Source: Spofec