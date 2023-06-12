The 2023 BMW 7 Series is the latest and greatest in luxury sedans, and it’s packed with features that will make the driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. In this video, we explore the top 7 best features of the 2023 BMW 7 Series, including the new Theater Screen, the Executive Lounge, Driver Assistant Features, and much more. This particular limousine is the 760i, the only V8-powered 7 Series in the world. It’s powered by BMW’s new S68 engine, which is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough power to get the 760i from 0 to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. The 760i is also the first-ever 7 Series to be truly powered by an M engine – the S68.

Sleek, High-Tech Interior Design

If you’ve seen the cabin of the 760i, you know it’s something special. It’s the best interior design of any BMW on the market. It’s sleek, high-tech, packed with interesting features, and incredibly premium. The illuminated light bar trim looks great, the actual trim (be it wood or carbon fiber) is lovely, and the seats are the best BMW makes. The front seats are 18-way power-adjustable and feature heating, ventilation, and massage. The rear seats are also spacious and comfortable, and they can be reclined and heated. Of course, there are some drawbacks as well. One of them and the most annoying one is the removal of most physical buttons from the center console. All the AC switches are now digital and part of the iDrive 8 infotainment system.

The Best BMW Seats Ever Made

The rear seats of the BMW 760i are some of the best in the segment. They are not only spacious and comfortable, but they are also packed with technology. Each rear door armrest has a small touchscreen display that can be used to control a variety of features, including:

Lighting: Passengers can adjust the brightness and color of the ambient lighting in the cabin.

Passengers can adjust the brightness and color of the ambient lighting in the cabin. Climate controls: Passengers can adjust the temperature and fan speed of the climate control system.

Passengers can adjust the temperature and fan speed of the climate control system. Sunshades: Passengers can open and close the sunshades in the rear windows.

Passengers can open and close the sunshades in the rear windows. Music: Passengers can select music from a variety of sources, including the car’s built-in sound system, a USB drive, or a Bluetooth device.

Passengers can select music from a variety of sources, including the car’s built-in sound system, a USB drive, or a Bluetooth device. Interior moods: Passengers can change the overall mood of the cabin by adjusting the lighting, music, and climate controls.

Theater Screen: The Ultimate in In-Car Entertainment

In addition to the technology, the rear seats of the 2023 BMW 760i are also very comfortable. The seats are heated and ventilated, and they can be reclined for a more relaxing experience. There is also a fold-out tray table in the center armrest, so passengers can work, eat, or play games while they are riding in the back. But it’s the Theater Screen which takes the centerstage. The 8K 31 inch foldable screen is Amazon Fire TV capable and it can stream your favorite shows via a 5G data connection. Of course, you can use bluetooth headphones or the car’s speakers to listen to the streams.

