This new generation of BMW M2 is a seriously fast car, especially with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Its monster S58 engine makes up for its shockingly high curb weight, to make it one of the fastest cars in the segment. However, is it fast enough to take on some other seriously quick cars, like the Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 and a tuned Volkswagen Golf R? In this new three-way comparison from Throttle House, you get an answer to that exact, very specific question.

On paper, the BMW M2 should walk the Porsche. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six makes 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, versus the Cayman’s 394 horsepower and 317 lb-ft from its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. Both cars are also rear-wheel drive, so there’s no major grip advantage (though, the Porsche’s mid-engine layout does help a bit). The Porsche’s advantages are its weight—at just over 3,200 lbs, it’s about 400 lbs lighter than the M2—and its dual-clutch transmission, which is snappier than the M2’s torque-converter auto. The Golf R is a bit unique in this test because it’s heavily tuned, all-wheel drive, and significantly cheaper, even with its mods. So it’s a bit of an outlier.

But which car was fastest? In a standing drag race, the Golf R had the grip advantage somehow wasn’t able to launch harder than the naturally-aspirated, rear-wheel drive Porsche. However, the M2 got absolutely smoked because it simply couldn’t put power down. All of that power is useless if it doesn’t reach the road and the M2 decided to turn its power into tire smoke, rather than speed. Porsche’s launch control is clearly far cleverer than BMW’s, as it only launches with the correct amount of power to prevent wheel spin, rather than just using all of its might. That allows the Cayman to launch cleaner and quicker than the M2, despite having less power.

In the rolling race, the BMW M2 did redeem itself. Admittedly, it still spun its tires, even while already at speed, which is absurd. But it did manage to win that race regardless.

The real question is which car was faster on track, the BMW M2 or the Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0? After all, BMW claims the M2 is a proper driver’s car, so it needs to be able to handle the twisty stuff with the best of them, right? It’s worth noting that the M2 in this video was using Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, while the Cayman had Pilot Sport 4S tires, so the M2 had a massive tire advantage. Which car was fastest, though? Watch and find out.