BMW sadly doesn’t make an off-roader as the entire “X” lineup consists of SUVs with a unibody construction. However, you can buy a ladder-frame adventurous vehicle with an engine of Bavarian origins. The latest-generation Range Rover has the ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, specifically the N63 version. In this British application, it puts out 530 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet) of torque.

A new video from Carwow pits the fifth-gen Range Rover against the Defender V8 in a battle off the beaten path. Rather than using a powertrain from BMW, the boxy vehicle has Jaguar Land Rover’s own supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 525 hp and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft). The Defender is down on power and is also heavier, but it should make up for that with its impressive off-road trickery.

In the first showdown, the big Range Rover manages to climb the hill slightly quicker than the Defender by putting the power on the road more efficiently. The next battle of this sibling rivalry was a bit more unconventional – the slowest down the hill wins. Both had the Hill Descent Control system and low-range mode turned, and the Defender was more eager to go through the cones. Consequently, it was another win for the Range Rover.

A more relevant comparison followed as the two body-on-frame SUVs had to tackle a tight turn on a bumpy surface. The Defender appeared to complete the course in a smoother fashion, thus winning that test. Carwow’s Mat Watson scratched one of the Range Rover’s side skirts in the subsequent test, but that should literally buff out. Overall, the two were equal as each collected nine points after all test rounds.

It should be mentioned the Range Rover is not the only model to use a BMW engine as the new Ineos Grenadier – also a reputable off-roader – is available with the B57 and B58 inline-sixes.

Source: Carwow / YouTube