We’re on the brink of the highly anticipated reveal of the upcoming BMW i5 and 5 Series, and even before the official unveiling, we’re being treated to a sneak peek at the headlights. Domagoj Dukec, the BMW Head of Design, recently unveiled the new i5 by pulling back the cover, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come. A teaser video shared on Instagram showcases not only the shape and design of the headlights but also provides a glimpse of the front bumper. Notably, the teaser reveals the distinctive inner graphics that replace the iconic double headlamps.

The teaser image also suggests the presence of an M Sport Package, featuring prominent air intakes and assertive contours. A portion of the kidney grille is partially exposed, revealing a thick satin frame with vertical slats. While we have additional information about the car, we are currently bound by an embargo and can only discuss what is visible in the provided image.

Last week, an official leaked image gave us a glimpse of the upcoming eighth-generation 5 Series in its i5 eDrive40 variant, equipped with the M Sport Package. This early peek reveals the design direction BMW has taken for the model. BMW has made it clear that they will reserve bold styling choices, such as the gargantuan grille and split headlights, for their larger models like the 7 Series, X7, and XM. As a result, the 5 Series opts for a more conservative approach, playing it safe with its design.

As seen in the leaked image, with a touch of added sleekness compared to its predecessor, the new 5 Series embraces the trend of flush door handles seen in recent BMW models, contributing to a smoother side profile and improved aerodynamic efficiency. Notably, the shoulder line has been positioned above the door handles, and a character line gracefully ascends as it reaches the rear doors’ end.

We will learn all there is to know about the BMW i5 tomorrow, including some exciting behind the scenes videos and interviews, so make sure to stay tuned on our social media channels and on Youtube!