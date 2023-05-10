BMW’s latest 7 Series model, the i7 M70, has been making waves with its unique two-tone paint job featuring Liquid Copper and Sapphire Black. But for those who prefer a more traditional look, BMW has also introduced the Frozen Tanzanite Blue, a matte paint finish that gives the luxury sedan a sleek and elegant look. The Frozen Tanzanite Blue option was added to the 7 Series color palette at the beginning of the year, and the i7 M70 showcased in China’s Auto Shanghai 2023 was the perfect opportunity to see it in action. The matte finish complements the car’s elegant lines and gives it a refined look that’s both sophisticated and understated.

This particular i7 M70 features the standard 21-inch M wheels finished in Jet Black with glossy metal inserts, giving it a sporty yet classy appearance. The Chinese-spec car also boasts a charging port on the left-front fender and the letter “L” on the rear badge, as is customary in the People’s Republic. It’s worth noting that BMW uses an eco-friendly process to produce the Frozen paints, such as Tanzanite Blue, which are made from biomass rather than crude oil.

650 hp, 3.5 seconds sprint

The BMW i7 M70 boasts an impressive 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque, making it the most powerful electric BMW to date. With M Launch Control or M Sport Boost, drivers can experience even more torque, up to 748 lb-ft (1,015 Nm) in Sport mode. Despite its considerable weight of 5,929 pounds (2,695 kilograms), the i7 M70 is surprisingly quick, reaching 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds or 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds. The car’s top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h). Notably, the i7 M70 is manufactured using BMW’s eco-friendly process, which uses renewable raw materials like bio-waste and sewage treatment plant waste.

Overall, the BMW i7 M70 in Frozen Tanzanite Blue is a stunning example of luxury and innovation, combining state-of-the-art technology with a timeless design and a commitment to sustainability. Whether you prefer the bold two-tone Liquid Copper and Sapphire Black or the understated elegance of Frozen Tanzanite Blue, the i7 M70 is a car that’s sure to turn heads and make a statement.

