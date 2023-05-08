The BMW 1 Series M Coupe has become a highly sought-after collector’s item due to its limited production numbers, striking appearance with wide flared fenders, and stellar reputation. However, it’s rare to come across multiple 1M in one location. But on August 26th 2023, that will all change. German 1er M register will host an event at the BMW M Showroom located on the Ring Boulevard at the Nürburgring. The goal is to gather as many 1M Coupes as possible and so far there are around 215 cars registered. Of course, even if you don’t own a BMW 1M, you can still attend the gathering.

After the initial meet and greet, the BMW 1M caravan will embark on a tour towards Mosel, taking in the scenic Eifel and Mosel regions. In the evening, the group will converge at the popular Pistenklause Restaurant for dinner. Participants who wish to stay overnight can book a hotel room there. The following day, the 1M journey continues with a tour through the Eifel region. Given the shared passion, the meeting at the Nürburgring will undoubtedly include plenty of high-octane discussions about cars.

Codename Pyrat

The BMW 1M’s history is quite exciting. Towards the end of the 2000s, rumors started spreading that BMW M was developing a new entry-level model based on the 1 Series Coupe. The BMW 1 Series M Coupe (E82), codenamed Pyrat, took some time to be developed and approved, but in May 2011, the first units of this compact sports car were finally handed over to customers. Initially, BMW planned to release the 1M as a limited production model with only 2,700 units. However, due to a surge in demand, the company lifted the cap and produced a total of 6,309 cars until production ceased in June 2012. Even though the production of the 1M Coupé stopped in 2012, it still managed to sell 740 units in the US and an additional 220 in Canada, totaling 6,309 cars sold worldwide.

There are 3 special colors in the world

Three of these cars were quite unique featuring BMW Individual colors, including Monte Carlo Blue. There is a rumor also that formed BMW M CEO Kay Segler also owns an 1M in this special color. Inside, the black leather was paired with the Monte Carlo Blue stitching. The BMW 1M is powered by the N4 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter I-6 engine. For the 1M, the turbocharger, exhaust system, and ECU have been revised to produce 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, though up to 369 pound-feet are available temporarily in overboost mode. Redline is found at 7000 rpm. The M button on steering wheel offers a more aggressive throttle response by changing engine mapping of N54B30TO engine.

All information about registering for the annual meeting on August 26th and 27th, can be found directly on 1er-m-register.de.