This new video from Savagegeese is easily the most comprehensive comparison test we’ve seen with the new G87-generation BMW M2. Much has been said about the new M2; it’s faster than the old car, more competent, and more comfortable, but it’s also significantly heavier and has less character. But subjectivity can cloud judgments, so Savagegeese actually got the new G87 M2 together with the F87 M2 (non-Competition spec), and even the Toyota Supra to see which car is best.

In this video, they put all three cars through the same tests, on the same day, with the same drivers, while also getting them up on lifts to talk about their mechanical bits, so they can truly understand how they compare. All three cars have BMW inline-sixes, all three had manual transmissions, and all three were fitted with the same Bridgestone RE 71R tires high-performance tires. It’s worth noting, though, that the F87 M2 in this test was the pre-LCI, non-Competition model, so it still had the N55 engine.

The G87 BMW M2 uses the latest S58 engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 with 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. While the F87 M2’s N55 made 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. As for the Toyota Supra, it uses BMW’s B58 engine, shared with the Z4 M40i, which makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. All three cars had manuals for this test but the Toyota tuned the Supra’s manual, so it feels quite a bit different than the one found in current BMWs.

As for weight, the Toyota Supra was by far the lightest of the bunch, coming in under 3,400 lbs. While the F87 BMW M2 was almost 3,500 lbs, so a bit heavier than the Supra. However, the F87 M2 looks like a featherweight compared to the G87 M2, which tipped the scales at almost 3,800 lbs. There are also some mechanical differences between the three cars that play big roles in how they perform on both road and track. Things like the Supra’s bespoke sports car chassis, the G87’s brake-by-wire, and the F87’s suspension all come into play during the test.

I won’t give away the results because it’s an incredibly comprehensive test that you should watch, so you can truly understand each car. However, I will say that the G87 M2 was not the fastest car on track, despite being the most mechanically competent, the most powerful, and the fastest in a straight line. But fastest isn’t always best. So which car won? Check this video to find out.