One of the perks of being able to shop for a luxury car is the high level of customization offered by the automaker. BMW is among the best in the business when it comes to personalization options, not just for its flagship 7 Series but also for the lesser models of its vast range. You can get an Individual paint even on a lowly 1 Series, although customers tend to go with fancy colors on the larger and more expensive vehicles.

The M3 Touring is a prime example of the vast array of extras to make the car your own. Case in point, a wagon finished in a shade like Zanzibar II is not something you see every day, and we’d argue it’s a classy choice for the G81. BMW Bulgaria hosted a photo shoot with what we can assume is the only long-roof M3 to wear this special color so far. The side mirror caps have kept their exposed carbon fiber finish while the roof has a glossy black finish.

BMW sells the first-ever M3 Touring exclusively as a Competition model with xDrive, so there’s no manual gearbox available as only the eight-speed Steptronic is offered. As seen on this car, you can spruce up the speedy wagon with the retro roundel logo celebrating 50 years of M. Those willing to go a step further can opt for M Performance Parts lending the M3 Touring a racy look.

Although this is ultimately a 3 Series Touring at its core, having that extra oomph is going to cost you a pretty penny. BMW charges €46,300 for the base 318i but the M3 is more than double, kicking off at €101,300 in Germany. Of course, that’s before any of the regular options, Individual paints, and MPP goodies. An even more expensive fast wagon from Munich is coming as 2025 should see the return of the larger M5 Touring, complete with a plug-in hybrid V8 making over 700 horsepower.

Source: BMW