BMW or another brand, it’s always sad to see an abandoned car. This story about a second-generation 7 Series barn find has a happy ending since the fullsize luxury sedan has been rescued and brought back to life by a professional detailer. It’s a 740i from the E32 era that although wasn’t in a bad shape, it needed some pampering to restore the shine after being neglected for several years.

The first order of business was to properly clean those retrolicious BBS wheels and their Yokohama tires before using a pressure washer for the dirty body. The next step was to work on the engine bay where the M60 calls home. It’s a naturally aspirated V8 that made 282 hp (210 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) back in the early 1990s when this version of the 7 Series was around.

It was then time to step inside the cabin and remove the seats to thoroughly clean the carpet, which had its fair share of stains. The cream leather upholstery has withstood the test of time, and so have the numerous trim pieces despite the car’s venerable age, attesting to the excellent build quality of the E32.

The last order of business was to get rid of the multiple body scratches and while the detailer obviously couldn’t remove all of them, the difference is night and day.

It should be mentioned the car has an interesting history since it was previously owned by Kevin Dillon, known from the HBO series Entourage. He’s also Mat Dillon’s brother. When they were vacuuming the car, the detailers found a document inside the owner’s manual with Kevin Dillon’s name on it. The 740i was positioned nearly at the top of the E32’s range, below the 750i with its V12 engine. Enthusiasts will remember there was also the Goldfisch, a bonkers V16-powered prototype.

Source: WD Detailing / YouTube