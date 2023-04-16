The BMW M2 has been a favorite of car enthusiasts since its debut seven years ago, and the 2023 model is no exception. In this video, we take a closer look at the 2023 BMW M2, specifically the model painted in Black Sapphire. We explore the exterior and interior design of the car, from its sharp lines and squared-off front fascia to its M Sport seats and the space in the rear seating.

Only 5 Colors Available for the G87 M2

As of the time of writing, the new BMW M2 G87 is currently offered in just five color options. However, BMW M hinted that additional non-Individual paint choices might be released in the future. But if you’re not a fan of the exclusive Zandvoort Blue and don’t want to wait, why not consider a sleek all-blacked out paint job? This particular G87 model boasts a Black Sapphire finish, which is one of the three metallic paint options available alongside Toronto Red and Brooklyn Grey.

The ominous sports coupe takes its dark aesthetics to the next level by rolling on fully black 19-inch wheels in the front and 20-inch wheels in the back. It’s also equipped with the Shadowline Package, featuring heavily shaded lights and black quad exhaust tips. The only burst of color comes from the brake calipers, which are painted in a striking red hue to provide a contrasting finish.

M Sport Seats Inside

Inside, instead of the fans’ favorite M Carbon Bucket seats, this particular 2023 BMW M2 boasts the classic M Sport seats. The host, Andrei at BMW Autohaus in Ontario, Canada, also took the time to test the seating position in the second row. The conclusion? The G87 M2 seems to offer slightly less headroom and legroom than in the outgoing F87 M2. Lastly, we also get to see the new large curved display powered by iDrive 8.

At the end of the video, we also take a look at the engine bay of this beast which makes 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the Black Sapphire BMW M2.